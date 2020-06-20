All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:19 AM

655 W Pentagon Parkway

655 West Pentagon Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

655 West Pentagon Parkway, Dallas, TX 75224
Five Mile Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
NO DOGS ALLOWED. Beautiful total interior update with new and modern: kitchen, counters, cabinets, appliances, bathrooms, vanities, doors and hardware. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. It looks great! Several beautiful trees and fenced backyard. Also: breakfast area, pantry, linen closet, ceiling fans and washer,dryer area. Great location with close access to schools, bus, train, Dallas Zoo, VA Hospital, and shopping. Enjoy the night life and restaurants of close by Bishop Arts District. Across the street from a city maintained wild flower park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 W Pentagon Parkway have any available units?
655 W Pentagon Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 W Pentagon Parkway have?
Some of 655 W Pentagon Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 W Pentagon Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
655 W Pentagon Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 W Pentagon Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 655 W Pentagon Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 655 W Pentagon Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 655 W Pentagon Parkway offers parking.
Does 655 W Pentagon Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 W Pentagon Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 W Pentagon Parkway have a pool?
No, 655 W Pentagon Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 655 W Pentagon Parkway have accessible units?
No, 655 W Pentagon Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 655 W Pentagon Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 W Pentagon Parkway has units with dishwashers.

