Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:07 AM

6545 Winton Street

6545 Winton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6545 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths home in Lakewood neighborhood; Walk or Bike to White Rock Lake. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with black granite counter tops. Appliances include: Range-Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal and Microwave. Den has sliding glass door overlooking wood deck and fenced back yard. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet and new quartz counters in the master bath. 2nd bedroom has its own half bath. Energy efficient Thermal Windows. 2 car carport, plus storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 Winton Street have any available units?
6545 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6545 Winton Street have?
Some of 6545 Winton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6545 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 Winton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6545 Winton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6545 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6545 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 6545 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6545 Winton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 6545 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6545 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 6545 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6545 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.

