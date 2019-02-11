6545 Winton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths home in Lakewood neighborhood; Walk or Bike to White Rock Lake. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with black granite counter tops. Appliances include: Range-Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal and Microwave. Den has sliding glass door overlooking wood deck and fenced back yard. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet and new quartz counters in the master bath. 2nd bedroom has its own half bath. Energy efficient Thermal Windows. 2 car carport, plus storage area.