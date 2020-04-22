All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6536 Dykes Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6536 Dykes Way
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

6536 Dykes Way

6536 Dykes Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6536 Dykes Way, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Citadel Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Superb Location, with award-winning private schools! Enjoy life with a huge pool and over sized backyard. Open floor plan and spacious living area. Lots of natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with European kitchen cabinets, dual ovens, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Large pantry. Large master suite and master bath with shower and bath tub. Hardwood floor throughout the house. Tank less water, energy eff. windows. It is a house where is it good to live in and great for entertaining. Come and see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6536 Dykes Way have any available units?
6536 Dykes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6536 Dykes Way have?
Some of 6536 Dykes Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6536 Dykes Way currently offering any rent specials?
6536 Dykes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6536 Dykes Way pet-friendly?
No, 6536 Dykes Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6536 Dykes Way offer parking?
Yes, 6536 Dykes Way offers parking.
Does 6536 Dykes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6536 Dykes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6536 Dykes Way have a pool?
Yes, 6536 Dykes Way has a pool.
Does 6536 Dykes Way have accessible units?
No, 6536 Dykes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6536 Dykes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6536 Dykes Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University