6536 Dykes Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool microwave

Superb Location, with award-winning private schools! Enjoy life with a huge pool and over sized backyard. Open floor plan and spacious living area. Lots of natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with European kitchen cabinets, dual ovens, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Large pantry. Large master suite and master bath with shower and bath tub. Hardwood floor throughout the house. Tank less water, energy eff. windows. It is a house where is it good to live in and great for entertaining. Come and see it!