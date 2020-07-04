6531 Roper Street

Amenities

Beautiful half duplex with high quality, top of the line finishes. Open, with natural light throughout, this home features solid wood floors, state of the art stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and oven, side by side refrigerator, lots of cabinets, quartz countertops throughout, smart home security, outside cameras, speakers in the living room, kitchen, master bedroom and patio, an electronic lock gated entrance and oversized garage. The master retreat features a large bath, huge closet and private patio. Rent includes yard maintenance and security monitoring. Close to UT Southwest, Parkland, Love Field, Dallas North Tollway, many restaurants, and shopping. Two year lease required.