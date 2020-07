Amenities

Super cute half duplex with original hardwoods. 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath in the heart of Preston Hollow. Large kitchen and updated bath. Huge fenced backyard. 1 car garage. Just a few blocks from shopping and dining at Preston Center. Very quiet and close to tollway, 75 and NW Highway. Fresh paint throughout. Refrigerator included. Available March 15th. 12 month lease or longer.