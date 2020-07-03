All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

6480 Lontos Drive

6480 Lontos Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6480 Lontos Dr, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
2bed 1bath Duplex with loft. This home has 16' vaulted ceiling and unique loft area over kitchen and breakfast area. Hardwood floors throughout, with ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. Large bedrooms, ceiling fans, Velux sky window in living room. Great front porch with porch swing. Plenty of off street parking and neighbor does the grass and landscaping. Great area, convenient to Dart Rail and White Rock Lake. sq footage doesn't include loft!
This duplex does not really have a backyard. No dogs please. sorry...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6480 Lontos Drive have any available units?
6480 Lontos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6480 Lontos Drive have?
Some of 6480 Lontos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6480 Lontos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6480 Lontos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6480 Lontos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6480 Lontos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6480 Lontos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6480 Lontos Drive offers parking.
Does 6480 Lontos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6480 Lontos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6480 Lontos Drive have a pool?
No, 6480 Lontos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6480 Lontos Drive have accessible units?
No, 6480 Lontos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6480 Lontos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6480 Lontos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

