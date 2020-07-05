All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:16 PM

6470 Tumbling Creek Trl

6470 Tumbling Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6470 Tumbling Creek Trail, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently renovated and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. Fully redone kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl have any available units?
6470 Tumbling Creek Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6470 Tumbling Creek Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl offer parking?
No, 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl have a pool?
No, 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl have accessible units?
No, 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6470 Tumbling Creek Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

