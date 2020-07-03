Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
6461 southpoint
6461 Southpoint Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6461 Southpoint Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated cute 3 bed 3 baths town home in a fabulous subdivision!! Soaring ceiling, Richardson ISD. Move-in ready.
Community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6461 southpoint have any available units?
6461 southpoint doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6461 southpoint have?
Some of 6461 southpoint's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6461 southpoint currently offering any rent specials?
6461 southpoint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6461 southpoint pet-friendly?
No, 6461 southpoint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6461 southpoint offer parking?
Yes, 6461 southpoint offers parking.
Does 6461 southpoint have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6461 southpoint does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6461 southpoint have a pool?
Yes, 6461 southpoint has a pool.
Does 6461 southpoint have accessible units?
No, 6461 southpoint does not have accessible units.
Does 6461 southpoint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6461 southpoint has units with dishwashers.
