6453 Ethel Drive

Amenities

Electricity not on! Show before dark. 1 bed,1 bath very well taken care half duplex, shares detached one car garage, close to Jim Miller and 30. Updated bathroom & beautiful hardwood floors. Living area & dining area combined for easier use. Comes with range & refrigerator. If refrigerator should fail, landlord will not repair. Need to earn 2500 a month, have credit & present landlords recommendation. App fee is $50 dollars each occupant 18 yrs of age or older. Application instructions in excludes and private remarks. When you sit down at your computer to apply, have your photo ID, your credit card & proof of 3 month's income ready to upload. If you are not computer literate, ask your agent to assist you