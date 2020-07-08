All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:44 AM

6453 Ethel Drive

6453 Ethel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6453 Ethel Dr, Dallas, TX 75227

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Electricity not on! Show before dark. 1 bed,1 bath very well taken care half duplex, shares detached one car garage, close to Jim Miller and 30. Updated bathroom & beautiful hardwood floors. Living area & dining area combined for easier use. Comes with range & refrigerator. If refrigerator should fail, landlord will not repair. Need to earn 2500 a month, have credit & present landlords recommendation. App fee is $50 dollars each occupant 18 yrs of age or older. Application instructions in excludes and private remarks. When you sit down at your computer to apply, have your photo ID, your credit card & proof of 3 month's income ready to upload. If you are not computer literate, ask your agent to assist you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 Ethel Drive have any available units?
6453 Ethel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6453 Ethel Drive have?
Some of 6453 Ethel Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6453 Ethel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6453 Ethel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 Ethel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6453 Ethel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6453 Ethel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6453 Ethel Drive offers parking.
Does 6453 Ethel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6453 Ethel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 Ethel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6453 Ethel Drive has a pool.
Does 6453 Ethel Drive have accessible units?
No, 6453 Ethel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 Ethel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6453 Ethel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

