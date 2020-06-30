All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520

6431 Ridgecrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

6431 Ridgecrest Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Property Description

El Torito Apartments
7 Spacious 1 and 2 Bedroom Floor Plans in a Convenient Gated Community

El Torito Apartments features an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. We are a gated community with a security camera system. An adjacent bus stop provides our residences with transportation, and takes them to the Dart Rail Station. We are conveniently located to schools, major shopping malls (Shops at Park Ln & North Park), and a Walmart Super Center/SAMS/JcPenney. With 7 spacious floor plans, our apartment community offers a range of apartment sizes and styles. Call today for more information and to make El Torito Apartments your new home!

Apartment Home Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Patio or Balcony
Walk-in Closets
Hardwood Flors
Range/Oven
Refrigerator/Freezer
Built-in Microwave Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cable and Satellite TV Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 have any available units?
6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 have?
Some of 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 currently offering any rent specials?
6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 pet-friendly?
No, 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 offer parking?
Yes, 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 offers parking.
Does 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 have a pool?
No, 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 does not have a pool.
Does 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 have accessible units?
No, 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 does not have accessible units.
Does 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 520 does not have units with dishwashers.

