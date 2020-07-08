6427 Moonhill Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Family Home - Property Id: 286418



Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home ready to accommodate large family. This floor plan includes a study area, kitchen/dining area, family room and Laundry/TV gaming area. Rental includes ceiling fans, microwave, washer, dryer and gas stove appliances. New HVAC. All rooms cable/satellite dish ready. Two car driveway. Home security. Large fence backyard w/ storage house pad and separate fenced area that can be used for garden or pet pen. This property is 15 minutes from Downtown Dallas. Ready for immediate move-in. Section 8 applicants must have 4 bedroom voucher. All tenants interested in renting this home must complete the online questionnaire.



Note: A link providing a virtual tour of the property has been added to the post to reduce the amount of touring traffic through the home. If you have additional interest and would like to move forward with an on-site tour, please contact me and a link will be provided to complete the background and application screening process.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286418

