All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6427 Moonhill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6427 Moonhill Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6427 Moonhill Dr

6427 Moonhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6427 Moonhill Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful Family Home - Property Id: 286418

Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home ready to accommodate large family. This floor plan includes a study area, kitchen/dining area, family room and Laundry/TV gaming area. Rental includes ceiling fans, microwave, washer, dryer and gas stove appliances. New HVAC. All rooms cable/satellite dish ready. Two car driveway. Home security. Large fence backyard w/ storage house pad and separate fenced area that can be used for garden or pet pen. This property is 15 minutes from Downtown Dallas. Ready for immediate move-in. Section 8 applicants must have 4 bedroom voucher. All tenants interested in renting this home must complete the online questionnaire.

Note: A link providing a virtual tour of the property has been added to the post to reduce the amount of touring traffic through the home. If you have additional interest and would like to move forward with an on-site tour, please contact me and a link will be provided to complete the background and application screening process.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286418
Property Id 286418

(RLNE5804263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 Moonhill Dr have any available units?
6427 Moonhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6427 Moonhill Dr have?
Some of 6427 Moonhill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6427 Moonhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Moonhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Moonhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6427 Moonhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6427 Moonhill Dr offer parking?
No, 6427 Moonhill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6427 Moonhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6427 Moonhill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Moonhill Dr have a pool?
No, 6427 Moonhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6427 Moonhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 6427 Moonhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Moonhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6427 Moonhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University