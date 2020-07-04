6415 Oriole Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Absolutely gorgeous looker with it's great location close to shopping, dining, the Medical District, SMU, Love Field and access to major freeways and minutes from downtown. Updated sleek and clean look with hand scrapped wood floors, decorator paint colors, recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, Plantation shutters, custom blinds and built in corner cabinets in the dining room. Stainless steel appliances and soap stone counter tops in the kitchen with an oversized fenced patio with storage on the back of the unit steps away from your reserved covered parking space. Walkable neighborhood with it's towering mature trees, multitude of green space and friendly neighbors make this condo feel like a home.