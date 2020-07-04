All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:48 PM

6415 Oriole Drive

6415 Oriole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6415 Oriole Drive, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Absolutely gorgeous looker with it's great location close to shopping, dining, the Medical District, SMU, Love Field and access to major freeways and minutes from downtown. Updated sleek and clean look with hand scrapped wood floors, decorator paint colors, recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, Plantation shutters, custom blinds and built in corner cabinets in the dining room. Stainless steel appliances and soap stone counter tops in the kitchen with an oversized fenced patio with storage on the back of the unit steps away from your reserved covered parking space. Walkable neighborhood with it's towering mature trees, multitude of green space and friendly neighbors make this condo feel like a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 Oriole Drive have any available units?
6415 Oriole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 Oriole Drive have?
Some of 6415 Oriole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 Oriole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Oriole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Oriole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6415 Oriole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6415 Oriole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6415 Oriole Drive offers parking.
Does 6415 Oriole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 Oriole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Oriole Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6415 Oriole Drive has a pool.
Does 6415 Oriole Drive have accessible units?
No, 6415 Oriole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 Oriole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6415 Oriole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

