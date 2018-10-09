6415 Godfrey Ave

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include new paint, laminate and cozy carpet flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, and a big fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] The home is in south Pleasant Grove, minutes from 175 and EB Comstock Middle School. It's a five-minute walk to the Lake June DART Station and various establishments along Lake June Rd. The home is also a quick drive to Crawford Memorial Park, home to walking trails, a creek, and a brand-new water park, Crawford Aquatic Center!



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.