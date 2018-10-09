All apartments in Dallas
6415 Godfrey Ave

6415 Godfrey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6415 Godfrey Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include new paint, laminate and cozy carpet flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, and a big fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] The home is in south Pleasant Grove, minutes from 175 and EB Comstock Middle School. It's a five-minute walk to the Lake June DART Station and various establishments along Lake June Rd. The home is also a quick drive to Crawford Memorial Park, home to walking trails, a creek, and a brand-new water park, Crawford Aquatic Center!

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 Godfrey Ave have any available units?
6415 Godfrey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 Godfrey Ave have?
Some of 6415 Godfrey Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 Godfrey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Godfrey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Godfrey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6415 Godfrey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6415 Godfrey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6415 Godfrey Ave offers parking.
Does 6415 Godfrey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 Godfrey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Godfrey Ave have a pool?
No, 6415 Godfrey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6415 Godfrey Ave have accessible units?
No, 6415 Godfrey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 Godfrey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6415 Godfrey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

