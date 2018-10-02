All apartments in Dallas
6407 Genstar Lane

6407 Genstar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Genstar Lane, Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
With 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths, multiple living spaces, in the perfect Far North Dallas location, this is the one to look at!! Large central living room with fireplace and wood flooring plus addition flexible space for an office, study or playroom. Eat–in Kitchen features granite counters, double oven, microwave and plenty of cabinets and storage. Spacious master bedroom has large bath with his and hers walk in closets. Two car garage. Fenced backyard with grass. Excellent Plano ISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 Genstar Lane have any available units?
6407 Genstar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6407 Genstar Lane have?
Some of 6407 Genstar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 Genstar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6407 Genstar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 Genstar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6407 Genstar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6407 Genstar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6407 Genstar Lane offers parking.
Does 6407 Genstar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 Genstar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 Genstar Lane have a pool?
No, 6407 Genstar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6407 Genstar Lane have accessible units?
No, 6407 Genstar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 Genstar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6407 Genstar Lane has units with dishwashers.

