6407 Genstar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

With 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths, multiple living spaces, in the perfect Far North Dallas location, this is the one to look at!! Large central living room with fireplace and wood flooring plus addition flexible space for an office, study or playroom. Eat–in Kitchen features granite counters, double oven, microwave and plenty of cabinets and storage. Spacious master bedroom has large bath with his and hers walk in closets. Two car garage. Fenced backyard with grass. Excellent Plano ISD schools.