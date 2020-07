Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice large 4 bedroom with amazing location! Large bedrooms throughout. Renovated kitchen with marble floors, commercial size gas cooktop. Back porch and sitting area overlooks the backyard. Large master bathroom with jetted tub. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to downtown, SMU, shopping, Hwy 75, etc. WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.

Requirements include 3X rent income, Credit score of 600+, background check. No smoking, Pets on a case by case basis.