Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6347 Ellsworth Ave Available 04/10/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Lakewood - Don't Miss this completely renovated 3 bed / 2 bath Lakewood home close to shopping, schools, and White Rock Lake! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open Floor plan, with large living room, spacious dining room, awesome kitchen with custom cabs, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Plus LG Stainless Steel appliance package: Refrigerator, Gas stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Huge master suite with walk in closet. Master Bath has dual vanities, separate shower & Jacuzzi tub. French doors from LR & Master lead out to wood deck, with wood fenced back yard. 2 car garage. Contact us for all 17 photos or to schedule a time to view.



(RLNE5626706)