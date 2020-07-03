All apartments in Dallas
Location

6347 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6347 Ellsworth Ave Available 04/10/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Lakewood - Don't Miss this completely renovated 3 bed / 2 bath Lakewood home close to shopping, schools, and White Rock Lake! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open Floor plan, with large living room, spacious dining room, awesome kitchen with custom cabs, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Plus LG Stainless Steel appliance package: Refrigerator, Gas stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Huge master suite with walk in closet. Master Bath has dual vanities, separate shower & Jacuzzi tub. French doors from LR & Master lead out to wood deck, with wood fenced back yard. 2 car garage. Contact us for all 17 photos or to schedule a time to view.

(RLNE5626706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6347 Ellsworth Ave have any available units?
6347 Ellsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6347 Ellsworth Ave have?
Some of 6347 Ellsworth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6347 Ellsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6347 Ellsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6347 Ellsworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6347 Ellsworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6347 Ellsworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6347 Ellsworth Ave offers parking.
Does 6347 Ellsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6347 Ellsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6347 Ellsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 6347 Ellsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6347 Ellsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 6347 Ellsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6347 Ellsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6347 Ellsworth Ave has units with dishwashers.

