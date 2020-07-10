6345 Bandera Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Must see this gorgeous remodeled condo with exquisite kitchen and bathrooms and fenced private patio. All utilities paid! Kitchen features quartz counter tops, SS appliances and sink, pull out pantry and trash bin. Deep self-closing drawers and large cabinets hold small appliances, trays, everything! Beautiful marble counter tops and designer tile in baths, 1 with tub, 1 with shower. Recent paint, beautiful wood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, carpet, window coverings. Full-size stack W-D included. Large bedrooms, amazing walk-in master closet, abundant storage throughout. From your large living room window with plantation shutters, view the lush landscaping. Also charming pool and courtyard to enjoy.