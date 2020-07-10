All apartments in Dallas
6345 Bandera Avenue

6345 Bandera Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6345 Bandera Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Must see this gorgeous remodeled condo with exquisite kitchen and bathrooms and fenced private patio. All utilities paid! Kitchen features quartz counter tops, SS appliances and sink, pull out pantry and trash bin. Deep self-closing drawers and large cabinets hold small appliances, trays, everything! Beautiful marble counter tops and designer tile in baths, 1 with tub, 1 with shower. Recent paint, beautiful wood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, carpet, window coverings. Full-size stack W-D included. Large bedrooms, amazing walk-in master closet, abundant storage throughout. From your large living room window with plantation shutters, view the lush landscaping. Also charming pool and courtyard to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6345 Bandera Avenue have any available units?
6345 Bandera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6345 Bandera Avenue have?
Some of 6345 Bandera Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6345 Bandera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6345 Bandera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6345 Bandera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6345 Bandera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6345 Bandera Avenue offer parking?
No, 6345 Bandera Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6345 Bandera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6345 Bandera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6345 Bandera Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6345 Bandera Avenue has a pool.
Does 6345 Bandera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6345 Bandera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6345 Bandera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6345 Bandera Avenue has units with dishwashers.

