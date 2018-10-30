All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6342 Berwyn Lane

6342 Berwyn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6342 Berwyn Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated CARUTH MEADOWS ranch style home. New bamboo flooring formals, hallway and bedrooms. Wood parquet flooring in the den.The spacious combination formal living and dining room are great for entertaining and dining. Two giant master bedrooms with 2 private baths. The paneled den has a beautiful brick masonry fireplace with a brick hearth and wood mantle with bookcases on either side and wood shutters. A big galley kitchen with tile flooring and black glass appliances that include refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, electric range and oven. Also a built in recipe desk and a large storage pantry. Breakfast nook has built-in hutch. Full sized laundry room. Attached garage with EGDO. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6342 Berwyn Lane have any available units?
6342 Berwyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6342 Berwyn Lane have?
Some of 6342 Berwyn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6342 Berwyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6342 Berwyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6342 Berwyn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6342 Berwyn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6342 Berwyn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6342 Berwyn Lane offers parking.
Does 6342 Berwyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6342 Berwyn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6342 Berwyn Lane have a pool?
No, 6342 Berwyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6342 Berwyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 6342 Berwyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6342 Berwyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6342 Berwyn Lane has units with dishwashers.

