6342 Berwyn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Renovated CARUTH MEADOWS ranch style home. New bamboo flooring formals, hallway and bedrooms. Wood parquet flooring in the den.The spacious combination formal living and dining room are great for entertaining and dining. Two giant master bedrooms with 2 private baths. The paneled den has a beautiful brick masonry fireplace with a brick hearth and wood mantle with bookcases on either side and wood shutters. A big galley kitchen with tile flooring and black glass appliances that include refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, electric range and oven. Also a built in recipe desk and a large storage pantry. Breakfast nook has built-in hutch. Full sized laundry room. Attached garage with EGDO. Don't miss this one!