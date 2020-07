Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included walk in closets pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Lovely free standing Pool side condo in a beautiful setting. Bedroom with 2 walk in closets and new carpet, living room with glass door overlooking pool. Very nice kitchen and breakfast area.Separate Laundry room with washer and dryer in condo. Front and Back door. Freshly painted with new ceiling fans, recessed lighting and fixtures. Great location behind the Pink Wall. Walk to Preston Center. RENTAL INCLUDES ALL BILLS PAID.