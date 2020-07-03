All apartments in Dallas
6332 Brookshire Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:56 AM

6332 Brookshire Drive

6332 Brookshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Brookshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously updated Preston Hollow home offers 4-Bedrooms, 3-Baths, spacious 2-Living and 2-Dining rooms...this house is well appointed and lives large! Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Kitchen includes vaulted ceilings, skylight, granite counter tops, 30-inch Double ovens, Advantium Microwave-3rd Oven, gas cooktop, unlimited cabinet space, island, breakfast, wet bar and wine cooler. Spacious den with stone fireplace with a wall of windows overlooking gigantic backyard. Master bedroom includes designer Orb fixture, sconces, and Huge walk-in closet. Cedar Closet, Hardwood floors, and Plantation shutters. Just one-block from St. Marks. Come and See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 Brookshire Drive have any available units?
6332 Brookshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6332 Brookshire Drive have?
Some of 6332 Brookshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6332 Brookshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6332 Brookshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 Brookshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6332 Brookshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6332 Brookshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6332 Brookshire Drive offers parking.
Does 6332 Brookshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 Brookshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 Brookshire Drive have a pool?
No, 6332 Brookshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6332 Brookshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 6332 Brookshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 Brookshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6332 Brookshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

