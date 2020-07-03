6332 Brookshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously updated Preston Hollow home offers 4-Bedrooms, 3-Baths, spacious 2-Living and 2-Dining rooms...this house is well appointed and lives large! Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Kitchen includes vaulted ceilings, skylight, granite counter tops, 30-inch Double ovens, Advantium Microwave-3rd Oven, gas cooktop, unlimited cabinet space, island, breakfast, wet bar and wine cooler. Spacious den with stone fireplace with a wall of windows overlooking gigantic backyard. Master bedroom includes designer Orb fixture, sconces, and Huge walk-in closet. Cedar Closet, Hardwood floors, and Plantation shutters. Just one-block from St. Marks. Come and See!