Lower unit at The Carlton House. Two spacious bedrooms with large closets, two baths, open living and dining areas, separate utility space, and private patio. Hardwood floors are being installed throughout. Rent includes all utilities and comes with washer and dryer. Community pool and easy walk to Preston Center retail and restaurants. Rent includes water and electricity.