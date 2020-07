Amenities

1 Block to Bishop Arts. Spacious half duplex w vaulted ceiling, private backyard and plenty of closets. 1st: Living rm, separate dining rm, kitchen w breakfast nook and pantry closet, sliding door to patio. 2nd: 2 large master bdr w walk in closets and 2 full bathrooms w skylights. Located on a quiet street half block away from Bishop Arts with its fine dining, boutiques, etc. Within minutes to downtown, Methodist Med Center, freeways.