6318 Contour Drive

6318 Contour Drive
Location

6318 Contour Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous custom!Many custom features. Located in North Dallas within Richardson ISD and highly sought after Brentfield Elem and Parkhill JRH. Beautifully appointed with high end finishes.This home truly a work of art. Stunning entry!Elegant formal living and dining rooms. Fabulous spacious family room with beautiful windows overlooking pool.Beautiful Chef's kitchen with Bosch appliances, double ovens and gas cook-top.Lots of cabinetry. Huge master suite with his and her baths and closets.One additional bedroom down.Extra large upstairs bedrooms with huge closets.Look for the closet with additional closets.Back yard oasis has gorgeous pool and lots of space for lounge chairs and table.Oversized Three car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 Contour Drive have any available units?
6318 Contour Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6318 Contour Drive have?
Some of 6318 Contour Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6318 Contour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Contour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Contour Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6318 Contour Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6318 Contour Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6318 Contour Drive offers parking.
Does 6318 Contour Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6318 Contour Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Contour Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6318 Contour Drive has a pool.
Does 6318 Contour Drive have accessible units?
No, 6318 Contour Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Contour Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6318 Contour Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

