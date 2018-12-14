6318 Contour Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Gorgeous custom!Many custom features. Located in North Dallas within Richardson ISD and highly sought after Brentfield Elem and Parkhill JRH. Beautifully appointed with high end finishes.This home truly a work of art. Stunning entry!Elegant formal living and dining rooms. Fabulous spacious family room with beautiful windows overlooking pool.Beautiful Chef's kitchen with Bosch appliances, double ovens and gas cook-top.Lots of cabinetry. Huge master suite with his and her baths and closets.One additional bedroom down.Extra large upstairs bedrooms with huge closets.Look for the closet with additional closets.Back yard oasis has gorgeous pool and lots of space for lounge chairs and table.Oversized Three car garage.