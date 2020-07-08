6306 Purcell Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing 3 story townhome in a gated community. Lots of natural light throughout with beautiful wood floors and plantation shutters. Open kitchen, dining, living room with a balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, island with bar seating, and spacious pantry. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, private balcony, walk-in closet, dual vanity, and jetted tub. Two other bedrooms have their own bath. Other features include a 2 car attached garage and the 2 covered balconies overlooking the community pool. Convenient to many restaurants and shops.