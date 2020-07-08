All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:55 AM

6306 Purcell Court

6306 Purcell Court · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

6306 Purcell Court, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 story townhome in a gated community. Lots of natural light throughout with beautiful wood floors and plantation shutters. Open kitchen, dining, living room with a balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, island with bar seating, and spacious pantry. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, private balcony, walk-in closet, dual vanity, and jetted tub. Two other bedrooms have their own bath. Other features include a 2 car attached garage and the 2 covered balconies overlooking the community pool. Convenient to many restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Purcell Court have any available units?
6306 Purcell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 Purcell Court have?
Some of 6306 Purcell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Purcell Court currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Purcell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Purcell Court pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Purcell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6306 Purcell Court offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Purcell Court offers parking.
Does 6306 Purcell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Purcell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Purcell Court have a pool?
Yes, 6306 Purcell Court has a pool.
Does 6306 Purcell Court have accessible units?
No, 6306 Purcell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Purcell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 Purcell Court has units with dishwashers.

