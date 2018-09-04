All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:05 PM

6248 Winton Street

Location

6248 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent location just minutes away from White Rock lake, Lower Greenville Ave. and Mockingbird Station. Updated kitchen features custom cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area has vaulted ceilings, built in cabinets and a cozy fireplace. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets with an additional cedar closet in the master bedroom. Fenced-in back yard for entertaining. Freshly painted throughout interior of the home with a new roof installed August 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 Winton Street have any available units?
6248 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 Winton Street have?
Some of 6248 Winton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6248 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 Winton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6248 Winton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6248 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6248 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 6248 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6248 Winton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 6248 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6248 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 6248 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6248 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.

