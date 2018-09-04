6248 Winton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location just minutes away from White Rock lake, Lower Greenville Ave. and Mockingbird Station. Updated kitchen features custom cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area has vaulted ceilings, built in cabinets and a cozy fireplace. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets with an additional cedar closet in the master bedroom. Fenced-in back yard for entertaining. Freshly painted throughout interior of the home with a new roof installed August 2018.