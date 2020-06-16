Nice single story brick duplex located in Mockingbird Elementary award winning school district. New hardwood floors in large living area with fireplace. Kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances and breakfast bar. Dining area. Split bedrooms with good closet space. Utility room with full size connections. Small fenced yard. One covered parking. One car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6244 Winton Street have any available units?
6244 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6244 Winton Street have?
Some of 6244 Winton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6244 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6244 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.