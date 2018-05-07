6211 W Northwest Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

$200 off July move in special! All bill paid Dallas condo has an unparalleled view of the city, makes perfect use of 4th of July celebrations. Tall windows throughout and a long, spacious balcony with entrances from the living room and master bedroom, you can enjoy that view all day. Wood floors throughout. One bedroom, and two full bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling wall of mirrors in the dining room. Track lighting in the living room and master bedroom. This lease comes with a fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and range. The building has a pool, tennis court, and assigned parking. Close to dining, parks, The Shops at Park Lane, and minutes to downtown Dallas.