6211 W Northwest Highway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6211 W Northwest Highway

6211 West Northwest Highway · No Longer Available
Location

6211 West Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
$200 off July move in special! All bill paid Dallas condo has an unparalleled view of the city, makes perfect use of 4th of July celebrations. Tall windows throughout and a long, spacious balcony with entrances from the living room and master bedroom, you can enjoy that view all day. Wood floors throughout. One bedroom, and two full bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling wall of mirrors in the dining room. Track lighting in the living room and master bedroom. This lease comes with a fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and range. The building has a pool, tennis court, and assigned parking. Close to dining, parks, The Shops at Park Lane, and minutes to downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

