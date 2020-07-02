All apartments in Dallas
6206 Berwyn Lane
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:04 PM

6206 Berwyn Lane

6206 Berwyn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6206 Berwyn Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great home in desirable Caruth Meadows. Renovations in 2018 include: custom kitchen cabinets, all new appliance package, solid surface counters and tile floor. 3 full baths, one with tub, were completely updated. Wood floors in all living areas, hall, and master. Living areas include formal living-dining, a bright spacious den with built-ins, gas fireplace, and French doors that lead to a screened-in patio. Large master has two walk-in closets and updated ensuite with oversized shower. The 4 bdrms are spacious--2 with recent (2018) carpet and each with ample closet space. Custom 3 inch wood shutters thru'out, 2018 HVAC system, interior & exterior paint 2018, and front & back irrigation system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 Berwyn Lane have any available units?
6206 Berwyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6206 Berwyn Lane have?
Some of 6206 Berwyn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6206 Berwyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6206 Berwyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 Berwyn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6206 Berwyn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6206 Berwyn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6206 Berwyn Lane offers parking.
Does 6206 Berwyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 Berwyn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 Berwyn Lane have a pool?
No, 6206 Berwyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6206 Berwyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 6206 Berwyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 Berwyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6206 Berwyn Lane has units with dishwashers.

