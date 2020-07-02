6206 Berwyn Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great home in desirable Caruth Meadows. Renovations in 2018 include: custom kitchen cabinets, all new appliance package, solid surface counters and tile floor. 3 full baths, one with tub, were completely updated. Wood floors in all living areas, hall, and master. Living areas include formal living-dining, a bright spacious den with built-ins, gas fireplace, and French doors that lead to a screened-in patio. Large master has two walk-in closets and updated ensuite with oversized shower. The 4 bdrms are spacious--2 with recent (2018) carpet and each with ample closet space. Custom 3 inch wood shutters thru'out, 2018 HVAC system, interior & exterior paint 2018, and front & back irrigation system.