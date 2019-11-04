6205 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

50% OFF FIRST MONTH IF MOVE IN BY 1-15! ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Live in Lakewood walking distance from Lower Greenville and Whole Foods! Very unique Studio in private stand-alone building.Open concept and Not connected to any other units! This Upstairs apartment has hardwood flooring, Granite counter tops, and unique custom subway tiles in the bathroom with large stand up shower. The bedroom and living room are separated by a wall and large closet. Wifi, Stainless steel appliances and washer in dryer are also included! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. Deposit, rental AND credit history check Required. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!