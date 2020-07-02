618 Clermont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 1929 Tudor home in one of Dallas' hottest neighborhoods, Hollywood Heights. Lakewood Elementary school zone and prime neighborhood location. Close to White Rock Lake, Santa Fe hike and bike trail, Lakewood Country Club, Lakewood shopping, and Downtown Dallas. Gracious formals exude charm with vintage light fixtures, stained glass windows, large sunroom, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Master En Suite on first level with large secondary bedrooms. Upstairs living area perfect for family living or as a second Master bedroom suite. Claw foot tub, large storage area, and laundry room complete the versatile second level space. 2 car garage and fully fenced yard.