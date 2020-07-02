All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
618 Clermont Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

618 Clermont Avenue

618 Clermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

618 Clermont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Hollywood Santa Monica

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 1929 Tudor home in one of Dallas' hottest neighborhoods, Hollywood Heights. Lakewood Elementary school zone and prime neighborhood location. Close to White Rock Lake, Santa Fe hike and bike trail, Lakewood Country Club, Lakewood shopping, and Downtown Dallas. Gracious formals exude charm with vintage light fixtures, stained glass windows, large sunroom, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Master En Suite on first level with large secondary bedrooms. Upstairs living area perfect for family living or as a second Master bedroom suite. Claw foot tub, large storage area, and laundry room complete the versatile second level space. 2 car garage and fully fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Clermont Avenue have any available units?
618 Clermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Clermont Avenue have?
Some of 618 Clermont Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Clermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
618 Clermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Clermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 618 Clermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 618 Clermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 618 Clermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 618 Clermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Clermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Clermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 618 Clermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 618 Clermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 618 Clermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Clermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Clermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

