Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6136 Yellow Rock Trl
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:47 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6136 Yellow Rock Trl
6136 Yellow Rock Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6136 Yellow Rock Trail, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home is fully furnished with and ready to move in. Great furniture, wonderful kitchen, with all the amenities. You will enjoy the pool and dining under the pergola.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6136 Yellow Rock Trl have any available units?
6136 Yellow Rock Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6136 Yellow Rock Trl have?
Some of 6136 Yellow Rock Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6136 Yellow Rock Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Yellow Rock Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Yellow Rock Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6136 Yellow Rock Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6136 Yellow Rock Trl offer parking?
No, 6136 Yellow Rock Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6136 Yellow Rock Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6136 Yellow Rock Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Yellow Rock Trl have a pool?
Yes, 6136 Yellow Rock Trl has a pool.
Does 6136 Yellow Rock Trl have accessible units?
No, 6136 Yellow Rock Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Yellow Rock Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6136 Yellow Rock Trl has units with dishwashers.
