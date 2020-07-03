6129 Reiger Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful updated home in sought-after Lakewood! Nail down hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, kitchen w granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, sec bedroom has its own entry, huge living room with fireplace, formal dining with cute built-ins, and another large living room leading to huge backyard. Home is freshly painted throughout. Washer, dryer, fridge incl. Prime location close to Whole Foods, Starbucks and multiple other restaurants and amenities at Lakewood plaza.