6129 Reiger Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful updated home in sought-after Lakewood! Nail down hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, kitchen w granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, sec bedroom has its own entry, huge living room with fireplace, formal dining with cute built-ins, and another large living room leading to huge backyard. Home is freshly painted throughout. Washer, dryer, fridge incl. Prime location close to Whole Foods, Starbucks and multiple other restaurants and amenities at Lakewood plaza.