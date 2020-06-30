6128 Llano Avenue

Amenities
Charming updated Duplex located across from Tietze Park! Versatile floor plan that can be a 2 bed or 1 bed, living room,and study.Hardwoods,gas stove,refrigerator and space for full size washer-dryer.Updated bathroom, doors, lights,double pane windows,Granite,cabinets, siding, and rear deck. Ready for new occupants. Excellent location with park views! Minutes from White Rock amenities, Lakewood shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Pets are case by case basis. 1 Dog under 20 pounds will be considered.