All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6128 Llano Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6128 Llano Avenue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:06 AM

6128 Llano Avenue

6128 Llano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6128 Llano Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming updated Duplex located across from Tietze Park! Versatile floor plan that can be a 2 bed or 1 bed, living room,and study.Hardwoods,gas stove,refrigerator and space for full size washer-dryer.Updated bathroom, doors, lights,double pane windows,Granite,cabinets, siding, and rear deck. Ready for new occupants. Excellent location with park views! Minutes from White Rock amenities, Lakewood shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Pets are case by case basis. 1 Dog under 20 pounds will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6128 Llano Avenue have any available units?
6128 Llano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6128 Llano Avenue have?
Some of 6128 Llano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6128 Llano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6128 Llano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6128 Llano Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6128 Llano Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6128 Llano Avenue offer parking?
No, 6128 Llano Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6128 Llano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6128 Llano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6128 Llano Avenue have a pool?
No, 6128 Llano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6128 Llano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6128 Llano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6128 Llano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6128 Llano Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University