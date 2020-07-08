6127 Lyndon B Johnson

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

RICHARDSON ISD... PRIME Location!! Easy access to Galleria, Midtown development, T Bar Tennis, Northwood Country Club, and the DNT. Guest quarters with separate entrance has 2 BRs, LA, and bathroom. It can be used as office, mother in law suite, etc... 2017 updates: exterior and interior paint throughout; new roof, windows, tile, hardwoods, carpet, granite, appliances, hardware, water heaters, and fencing, a big shed in the backyard. Main house has master bedroom on the main floor, 5 bedrooms on the second floor and an office (TOTAL 8 BEDROOMS AND 4.5 BATH).