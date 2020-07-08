All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:30 AM

6127 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway · No Longer Available
Location

6127 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Dallas, TX 75240
Preston North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
RICHARDSON ISD... PRIME Location!! Easy access to Galleria, Midtown development, T Bar Tennis, Northwood Country Club, and the DNT. Guest quarters with separate entrance has 2 BRs, LA, and bathroom. It can be used as office, mother in law suite, etc... 2017 updates: exterior and interior paint throughout; new roof, windows, tile, hardwoods, carpet, granite, appliances, hardware, water heaters, and fencing, a big shed in the backyard. Main house has master bedroom on the main floor, 5 bedrooms on the second floor and an office (TOTAL 8 BEDROOMS AND 4.5 BATH).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 Lyndon B Johnson have any available units?
6127 Lyndon B Johnson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6127 Lyndon B Johnson have?
Some of 6127 Lyndon B Johnson's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 Lyndon B Johnson currently offering any rent specials?
6127 Lyndon B Johnson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 Lyndon B Johnson pet-friendly?
No, 6127 Lyndon B Johnson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6127 Lyndon B Johnson offer parking?
Yes, 6127 Lyndon B Johnson offers parking.
Does 6127 Lyndon B Johnson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 Lyndon B Johnson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 Lyndon B Johnson have a pool?
No, 6127 Lyndon B Johnson does not have a pool.
Does 6127 Lyndon B Johnson have accessible units?
No, 6127 Lyndon B Johnson does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 Lyndon B Johnson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6127 Lyndon B Johnson has units with dishwashers.

