Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely restored historical home in prestigious Lakewood area. Charming family neighborhood close to Lakewood Country club and the Lakewood center. Huge fenced yard- great for spring and summer outdoor enjoyment and active family lifestyle. Walking distance to Lakewood village and Santa Fe trail. Covered parking with plenty of room for one to two vehicles. More photos coming soon.