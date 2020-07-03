All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6102 Revere Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6102 Revere Place
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:51 AM

6102 Revere Place

6102 Revere Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6102 Revere Place, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Charming M-Streets area home with plenty of space. Zoned for highly sought after Mockingbird Elementary. Lowest price per sqft in the neighborhood. Amazing location with easy access to downtown and walking distance to park with playgrounds. Four bedrooms and office. Features include spacious balcony overlooking large backyard, new roof, 3 car garage, beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, newly designed walk in master closet, large downstairs bedroom with attached office, newer HVAC and all the charm you expect in a Lakewood area home. Bring your personal touches to make it your dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Revere Place have any available units?
6102 Revere Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6102 Revere Place have?
Some of 6102 Revere Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Revere Place currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Revere Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Revere Place pet-friendly?
No, 6102 Revere Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6102 Revere Place offer parking?
Yes, 6102 Revere Place offers parking.
Does 6102 Revere Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 Revere Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Revere Place have a pool?
No, 6102 Revere Place does not have a pool.
Does 6102 Revere Place have accessible units?
No, 6102 Revere Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Revere Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6102 Revere Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia on Gaston
6000 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University