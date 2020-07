Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Walk to Hexter Elementary from this transitional style new construction home in Lake Highlands Estates. Open floor plan with family room, dining room, study and kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and island. All bedrooms including the master suite with luxurious bathroom is upstairs along with a game room and landing area.

Minimum 13 month lease required. Small pet ok. $500 non-refundable fee.