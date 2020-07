6072 Thursby Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

THIS IS IT. A FLOOR PLAN THAT WILL KNOCK YOUR SOCKS OFF IN THE QUIET, BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD OF ROEHAMPTON COURT, AT THE INTERSECTION OF FRANKFORD AND PRESTON! AND YOU WILL BE THE FIRST TENANT AFTER 7 YEARS OF LOVING EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS HOME. WHAT MAKES THIS HOUSE SPECIAL IS THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NATURAL LIGHT, TALL CEILINGS, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEUTRAL COLORS, A PATIO AND FENCED YARD, AND A COMMUNITY POOL TO BOOT! AND WAIT TILL YOU SEE THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH SEPARATE SINK AND HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. AS YOU CAN SEE BY THE PICTURES, THIS IS A HOUSE THAT ALL WHO ENTER WILL BE PROUD TO CALL THEIR NEW HOME.