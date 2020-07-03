6055 Penrose Avenue

Amenities
This exceptional home was completely rebuilt from the ground up in 2016. Solid Oak floors and custom cabinetry throughout. Open kitchen-living-dining area with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with professional series Bertazzoni appliances and huge eat-in island. Master bdrm down w spacious master bath w marble countertops & shower. Upstairs is an oversized gameroom and 4 bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath & other two bedrooms w Jack-n-Jill bath. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a custom pool and spa as well as yard space. Detached 2-car garage. **NOTE: Multiple Lease Apps Received. Showings allowed on 6-12-19 and apps with highest and best lease offers MUST BE RECIEVED by 8pm CST on 6-12.**