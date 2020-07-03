All apartments in Dallas
6055 Penrose Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:46 PM

6055 Penrose Avenue

6055 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6055 Penrose Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This exceptional home was completely rebuilt from the ground up in 2016. Solid Oak floors and custom cabinetry throughout. Open kitchen-living-dining area with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with professional series Bertazzoni appliances and huge eat-in island. Master bdrm down w spacious master bath w marble countertops & shower. Upstairs is an oversized gameroom and 4 bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath & other two bedrooms w Jack-n-Jill bath. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a custom pool and spa as well as yard space. Detached 2-car garage. **NOTE: Multiple Lease Apps Received. Showings allowed on 6-12-19 and apps with highest and best lease offers MUST BE RECIEVED by 8pm CST on 6-12.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6055 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
6055 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6055 Penrose Avenue have?
Some of 6055 Penrose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6055 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6055 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6055 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6055 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6055 Penrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 6055 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6055 Penrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6055 Penrose Avenue has a pool.
Does 6055 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6055 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6055 Penrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

