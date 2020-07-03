6055 Penrose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

This exceptional home was completely rebuilt from the ground up in 2016. Solid Oak floors and custom cabinetry throughout. Open kitchen-living-dining area with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with professional series Bertazzoni appliances and huge eat-in island. Master bdrm down w spacious master bath w marble countertops & shower. Upstairs is an oversized gameroom and 4 bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath & other two bedrooms w Jack-n-Jill bath. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a custom pool and spa as well as yard space. Detached 2-car garage. **NOTE: Multiple Lease Apps Received. Showings allowed on 6-12-19 and apps with highest and best lease offers MUST BE RECIEVED by 8pm CST on 6-12.**