Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6055 Ellsworth Avenue

6055 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6055 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulous care has gone into remodeling warm and cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with living, dining, giant den plus a study. Freshly painted throughout the interior. Remodeled bath with new tiled walls and floors, new tub, new vanity and hardware. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counter tops and new tile back splash. Plus new appliances including gas range-oven, over the range microwave, new dishwasher, new disposal, and LED under counter lighting and new LED recessed cans in the ceiling. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout plus a new marble faced fireplace with gas logs. New ceiling fans. Den has new carpet and new granite counter tops on built-in desk and bookcase in the den. New 2 inch faux wood blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6055 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
6055 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6055 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 6055 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6055 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6055 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6055 Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6055 Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6055 Ellsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 6055 Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6055 Ellsworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 6055 Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6055 Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6055 Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6055 Ellsworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

