6055 Ellsworth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulous care has gone into remodeling warm and cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with living, dining, giant den plus a study. Freshly painted throughout the interior. Remodeled bath with new tiled walls and floors, new tub, new vanity and hardware. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counter tops and new tile back splash. Plus new appliances including gas range-oven, over the range microwave, new dishwasher, new disposal, and LED under counter lighting and new LED recessed cans in the ceiling. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout plus a new marble faced fireplace with gas logs. New ceiling fans. Den has new carpet and new granite counter tops on built-in desk and bookcase in the den. New 2 inch faux wood blinds.