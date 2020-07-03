All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:46 AM

6032 Linden Lane

6032 Linden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6032 Linden Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Citadel Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Spacious renovated home with a sparkling pool and completely decked out backyard including a grill and two separate sitting areas perfect for those Texas Summer months.Five bedroom home, four bathrooms, media room, workout room, and a very generous formal dining room. The Kitchen has two stainless steel sinks, double oven, stainless side by side refrigerator, two microwaves, large preparation island, and a truly huge walk in pantry. The perfect home for entertaining and raising a family inside and out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6032 Linden Lane have any available units?
6032 Linden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6032 Linden Lane have?
Some of 6032 Linden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6032 Linden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6032 Linden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 Linden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6032 Linden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6032 Linden Lane offer parking?
No, 6032 Linden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6032 Linden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6032 Linden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 Linden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6032 Linden Lane has a pool.
Does 6032 Linden Lane have accessible units?
No, 6032 Linden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 Linden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6032 Linden Lane has units with dishwashers.

