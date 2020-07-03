6032 Linden Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill media room

Spacious renovated home with a sparkling pool and completely decked out backyard including a grill and two separate sitting areas perfect for those Texas Summer months.Five bedroom home, four bathrooms, media room, workout room, and a very generous formal dining room. The Kitchen has two stainless steel sinks, double oven, stainless side by side refrigerator, two microwaves, large preparation island, and a truly huge walk in pantry. The perfect home for entertaining and raising a family inside and out!