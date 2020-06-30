6027 Oram Street

Amenities

Lovely 2-1-1 duplex in awesome location. Townhome style with carpeted bedrooms upstairs, nice sized master bedroom, kitchen has granite counters, stainless undermount sink, updated tile flooring and is open to large living area. Corner wood burning fireplace and canned lighting make the living room very cozy. Nice fenced back yard and rear entry one car garage. This home is immaculate and ready for move in. AGENT MUST MEET ALL SHOWINGS. Minutes to downtown, Baylor Medical Center, Uptown and Deep Ellum. Huge collection of shops and restaurants, many within walking distance.