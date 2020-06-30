All apartments in Dallas
6027 Oram Street
6027 Oram Street

6027 Oram Street · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2-1-1 duplex in awesome location. Townhome style with carpeted bedrooms upstairs, nice sized master bedroom, kitchen has granite counters, stainless undermount sink, updated tile flooring and is open to large living area. Corner wood burning fireplace and canned lighting make the living room very cozy. Nice fenced back yard and rear entry one car garage. This home is immaculate and ready for move in. AGENT MUST MEET ALL SHOWINGS. Minutes to downtown, Baylor Medical Center, Uptown and Deep Ellum. Huge collection of shops and restaurants, many within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 Oram Street have any available units?
6027 Oram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6027 Oram Street have?
Some of 6027 Oram Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 Oram Street currently offering any rent specials?
6027 Oram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 Oram Street pet-friendly?
No, 6027 Oram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6027 Oram Street offer parking?
Yes, 6027 Oram Street offers parking.
Does 6027 Oram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6027 Oram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 Oram Street have a pool?
No, 6027 Oram Street does not have a pool.
Does 6027 Oram Street have accessible units?
No, 6027 Oram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 Oram Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6027 Oram Street has units with dishwashers.

