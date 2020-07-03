All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6023 White Rose Trail

6023 White Rose Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6023 White Rose Trail, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
game room
microwave
Beautiful 1 story home located in the desirable Prestonwood Neighborhood. Very spacious floor plan with 3 beds, 2 baths, great formal dining, large living area, and game room. Gorgeous mosaic floors to greet you in the entry and warm wood floors throughout the house. The galley kitchen features an exquisitely designed cooking area. Large master bedroom with skylight in the bathroom. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and 635. Enjoy being minutes from Addison, the Galleria and other prime shopping destinations, fine dining and social entertainment. Fantastic neighborhood and excellent RISD schools. Students have managed choice feeding into Richardson High School or JJ Pearce High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 White Rose Trail have any available units?
6023 White Rose Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 White Rose Trail have?
Some of 6023 White Rose Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 White Rose Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6023 White Rose Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 White Rose Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6023 White Rose Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6023 White Rose Trail offer parking?
No, 6023 White Rose Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6023 White Rose Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 White Rose Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 White Rose Trail have a pool?
No, 6023 White Rose Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6023 White Rose Trail have accessible units?
No, 6023 White Rose Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 White Rose Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 White Rose Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

