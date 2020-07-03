6023 White Rose Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace game room microwave

Beautiful 1 story home located in the desirable Prestonwood Neighborhood. Very spacious floor plan with 3 beds, 2 baths, great formal dining, large living area, and game room. Gorgeous mosaic floors to greet you in the entry and warm wood floors throughout the house. The galley kitchen features an exquisitely designed cooking area. Large master bedroom with skylight in the bathroom. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and 635. Enjoy being minutes from Addison, the Galleria and other prime shopping destinations, fine dining and social entertainment. Fantastic neighborhood and excellent RISD schools. Students have managed choice feeding into Richardson High School or JJ Pearce High School.