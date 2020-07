Amenities

pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Awesome Floor Plan - Great Location. Plano Schools. Within walking distance of community pool and tennis courts. Awesome floor plan - very open. Nice size kitchen with breakfast nook. Split master. Quality laminate flooring throughout the home with tile in wet areas. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. $125 one time administration fee due upon approval. $40 application fee. Apply on line at www.legacy380.com. Tenants or their agent must verify all information.



(RLNE2482778)