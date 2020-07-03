All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6023 Berry Trail Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6023 Berry Trail Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6023 Berry Trail Court

6023 Berry Trail Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Prestonwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6023 Berry Trail Court, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tucked in a quiet cul de sac, 6023 Berry Trail Ct is a mix of charm and modern updates. The home has been fully remodeled with an updated kitchen featuring white quartz countertops, a suite of premium stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and new white shaker cabinetry. Hand scraped, gray washed, hardwood flooring cover the main living space brightened up with designer light fixtures. The master bath is highlighted with large vessel tub, large walk in shower with glass door with chrome fixtures, custom wood shelving, and designer tile. Home also has new doors, new ceiling fans, fresh paint, and sunroom bonus room, and much more. The exterior is fenced and has new irrigation and landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 Berry Trail Court have any available units?
6023 Berry Trail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 Berry Trail Court have?
Some of 6023 Berry Trail Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 Berry Trail Court currently offering any rent specials?
6023 Berry Trail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 Berry Trail Court pet-friendly?
No, 6023 Berry Trail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6023 Berry Trail Court offer parking?
Yes, 6023 Berry Trail Court offers parking.
Does 6023 Berry Trail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 Berry Trail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 Berry Trail Court have a pool?
No, 6023 Berry Trail Court does not have a pool.
Does 6023 Berry Trail Court have accessible units?
No, 6023 Berry Trail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 Berry Trail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6023 Berry Trail Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University