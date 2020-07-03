6023 Berry Trail Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tucked in a quiet cul de sac, 6023 Berry Trail Ct is a mix of charm and modern updates. The home has been fully remodeled with an updated kitchen featuring white quartz countertops, a suite of premium stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and new white shaker cabinetry. Hand scraped, gray washed, hardwood flooring cover the main living space brightened up with designer light fixtures. The master bath is highlighted with large vessel tub, large walk in shower with glass door with chrome fixtures, custom wood shelving, and designer tile. Home also has new doors, new ceiling fans, fresh paint, and sunroom bonus room, and much more. The exterior is fenced and has new irrigation and landscape.