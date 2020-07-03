6021 Anita Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming cottage walking distance to Greenville and Mockingbird Elementary. Greeted by an entry hall that leads to the generous living room, formal dining, updated kitchen with great natural light. Both bedrooms are sizable and connect to the sunroom that could easily be used as a study. Great closets outfitted by California Closets. Updates include newer vanity, replaced sod in front & backyard, fresh paint interior-exterior, stainless appliances, sprinkler system, replaced driveway & hardwoods throughout. Spacious backyard features large grass area, white picket fence & patio surrounded by mature trees.