Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6021 Anita Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

6021 Anita Street

6021 Anita Street · No Longer Available
Location

6021 Anita Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming cottage walking distance to Greenville and Mockingbird Elementary. Greeted by an entry hall that leads to the generous living room, formal dining, updated kitchen with great natural light. Both bedrooms are sizable and connect to the sunroom that could easily be used as a study. Great closets outfitted by California Closets. Updates include newer vanity, replaced sod in front & backyard, fresh paint interior-exterior, stainless appliances, sprinkler system, replaced driveway & hardwoods throughout. Spacious backyard features large grass area, white picket fence & patio surrounded by mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Anita Street have any available units?
6021 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 Anita Street have?
Some of 6021 Anita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Anita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6021 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 6021 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 6021 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6021 Anita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 6021 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 6021 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.

