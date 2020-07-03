6019 Weymouth Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Pristine and completely updated and very low maintenance home in fabulous location! Everything is crisp, clean and new including wood look flooring, modern gray paint color scheme, high end finish out in bathrooms with separate vanities and spacious shower, huge custom walk in closet! Open Living Dining area with soaring ceilings and gas fireplace! Large kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters, island and breakfast area. Refrigerator will be installed at lease signing. Full utility room for your washer dryer or a WD set will be provided if needed. Small and low maintenance fended yard for dogs or your beautiful garden! HOA takes care of front yard. Walk to wonderful community pool just around the corner!