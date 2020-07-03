All apartments in Dallas
6019 Weymouth Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

6019 Weymouth Drive

6019 Weymouth Drive
Location

6019 Weymouth Drive, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Pristine and completely updated and very low maintenance home in fabulous location! Everything is crisp, clean and new including wood look flooring, modern gray paint color scheme, high end finish out in bathrooms with separate vanities and spacious shower, huge custom walk in closet! Open Living Dining area with soaring ceilings and gas fireplace! Large kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters, island and breakfast area. Refrigerator will be installed at lease signing. Full utility room for your washer dryer or a WD set will be provided if needed. Small and low maintenance fended yard for dogs or your beautiful garden! HOA takes care of front yard. Walk to wonderful community pool just around the corner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Weymouth Drive have any available units?
6019 Weymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 Weymouth Drive have?
Some of 6019 Weymouth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 Weymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Weymouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Weymouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6019 Weymouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6019 Weymouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6019 Weymouth Drive offers parking.
Does 6019 Weymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6019 Weymouth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Weymouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6019 Weymouth Drive has a pool.
Does 6019 Weymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 6019 Weymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Weymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 Weymouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

