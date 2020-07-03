6019 Mapleshade Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location. This house is located in a neighborhood with easy access to George Bush Turn Pike and Dallas Tollway. Plano ISD schools, open floorplan, split bedrooms, an abundance of storage space, fresh paint, wood floors all over, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, bay windows in the master bedroom and the breakfast room, elegant window coverings, granite countertop, oversized garage, and a beautifully landscaped and manicured lawn. This would be a beautiful house to call home. A must see.