All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6019 Mapleshade Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6019 Mapleshade Lane
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:34 AM

6019 Mapleshade Lane

6019 Mapleshade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6019 Mapleshade Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. This house is located in a neighborhood with easy access to George Bush Turn Pike and Dallas Tollway. Plano ISD schools, open floorplan, split bedrooms, an abundance of storage space, fresh paint, wood floors all over, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, bay windows in the master bedroom and the breakfast room, elegant window coverings, granite countertop, oversized garage, and a beautifully landscaped and manicured lawn. This would be a beautiful house to call home. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Mapleshade Lane have any available units?
6019 Mapleshade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 Mapleshade Lane have?
Some of 6019 Mapleshade Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 Mapleshade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Mapleshade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Mapleshade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Mapleshade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6019 Mapleshade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6019 Mapleshade Lane offers parking.
Does 6019 Mapleshade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 Mapleshade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Mapleshade Lane have a pool?
No, 6019 Mapleshade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6019 Mapleshade Lane have accessible units?
No, 6019 Mapleshade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Mapleshade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6019 Mapleshade Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University