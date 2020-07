Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice, ground-floor unit in Arbor Court - close to shopping, entertainment and SMU. Spacious living area is open to the dining room. Dining area has a serving bar to the kitchen. Wood floors in the living areas and bedroom. Good size bathroom with laundry connections. Larger bedroom with direct bathroom access and 2 closets.