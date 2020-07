Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Location is a dream! This spacious and well-maintained condo is within walking distance to SMU, DART, grocery stores, restaurants, etc. Gated parking lot with access to covered parking and balcony looks out onto complex pool. 2 full living areas, master with a walk-in closet, and a separate dining room are just a few reasons this one is a MUST SEE!!